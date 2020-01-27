Turkish Family Opens Cliffside Park Cafe

A new Turkish-American cafe has opened in Cliffside Park.
Aegean Cafe is run by a Turkish family, bringing their own recipes to Anderson Avenue.
The menu boasts borekes, spinach or beef and cheese wrapped in flaky filo dough, handmade dumplings, stuffed grape leaves and more.
The owners recommend the Weekend Breakfast Supreme, a spread of Turkish delicacies including vegetables, fruits, several types of cheese, butter, honey, homemade pastries, Nutella, and more -- served with a Turkish tea pot.
Aegean Cafe , 627 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park,
