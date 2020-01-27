Turkish Family Opens Cliffside Park Cafe

A new Turkish-American cafe has opened in Cliffside Park.

Aegean Cafe is run by a Turkish family, bringing their own recipes to Anderson Avenue.

The menu boasts borekes, spinach or beef and cheese wrapped in flaky filo dough, handmade dumplings, stuffed grape leaves and more.

The owners recommend the Weekend Breakfast Supreme, a spread of Turkish delicacies including vegetables, fruits, several types of cheese, butter, honey, homemade pastries, Nutella, and more -- served with a Turkish tea pot.

Weekend Breakfast Supreme, Aegean Cafe. Aegean Cafe

Savory cheese rolls, or borkes: Spinach or beef with cheese baked in a flaky filo dough. Aegean Cafe

Paninis from Aegean Cafe. Aegean Cafe

Handmade manti dumplings. Aegean Cafe

Inside the cozy Aegean Cafe. Aegean Cafe

Aegean Cafe , 627 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park,

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.