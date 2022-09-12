Trendy Hoboken Cafe With California Roots Expands To Jersey City

Popular Hoboken salad spot Alfalfa is expanding to Jersey City.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, noting this location will be its third — the other being in Santa Monica, CA.

"This location holds a special place in our hearts, because it is a place we used to call home," the post reads. "With the founding team (and a few staff) going to high school in Jersey City, and growing up in neighboring."

The new restaurant will be located at 160 First St., in what JerseyDigs says is the city's fastest-growing neighborhood: The Powerhouse Arts District.

Alfalfa seeks to inspire balance by combining elements of life that bring happiness, its website says. What exactly does that mean?

"Healthy and delicious salads, doughnuts, and an obsession with delighting our customers," it reads.

The menu boasts a variety of salads including build-your-own, breakfast burritos, and doughnuts.

No word yet on an opening date. In the meantime, the Hoboken store is located at 1110 Washington St.

