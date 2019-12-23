Contact Us
Topgolf Reportedly Headed To Bergen County

Topgolf is headed to Bergen County.

The popular sports entertainment facility is apparently headed to Route 17 northbound in Maywood, BoozyBurbs reports.

With locations in Edison and Mount Laurel, Topgolf's new facility will reportedly open at the former Sears distribution center at the Maywood Commons.

A virtual driving range with target games, beer and food, Topgolf has dozens of target games and year-round programming.

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here to check out more from Topgolf.

