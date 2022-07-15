Titos Burritos & Wings Opens Another Bergen County Location

Tito's Burritos & Wings is not slowing its expansion across North Jersey.

The popular casual fast food eatery ha opened a new location in Tenafly.

The flagship store is located in Ridgewood, with five others in Boonton, Morristown, South Orange, Summit, and now Tenafly.

The menu boasts a wide variety of Mexican favorites like tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas. Tito's is also known for its wings, with nearly a dozen sauces to choose from.

Tito's Burritos & Wings, 35 Washington St., Tenafly

