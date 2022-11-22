TikTok Influencer Brothers Bring Italian Restaurant To Bergen County

A trio of influencers who rose to fame on TikTok are opening an Italian restaurant in Bergen County as an homage to their late, great-uncle, who worked as a chef in the area for many years and dreamed of opening a place of his own.

The Jersey boys Vincent, Antonio and Vito Gigante are bringing Da Mimmo to Dumont in memory of Dominic Rizzi, who worked at Casa Dante in Jersey City, as well as the Valley Regency in Montclair.

“We are excited to show Dumont our family faves & hope to offer a modern twist on old school Italian cuisine in our brand new space," Vincent said.

In addition to traditional Italian fare, Da Mimmo will offer brick oven pizza from a wood burning oven, homemade mozzarella, and pastries made on site.

Da Mimmo, which means “From Mimmo”, is named Rizzi, who died in 2016 after a long battle with cancer. The boys’ father, Vito Gigante and Rizzi, dreamt of opening a restaurant together. This is the Gigantes’ way of paying homage to their uncle. Da Mimmo is a family affair, with help from parents Vito and Melissa Gigante, as well as Roberto Paradiso, a family friend and owner of Paradiso Deli in Moonachie.

Da Mimmo opened its doors on Nov. 22, at 132 Veterans Plaza. A grand opening is slated for Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

