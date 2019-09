The Tick Tock Diner is getting an upgrade.

Clifton's 24-hour diner on Route 3 -- which recently made headlines thanks to Mick Jagger -- will be closed for four to six weeks beginning Sept. 16, NorthJersey.com reports .

This will be the diner's first complete upgrade in 25 years.

Renovations include a new interior design, bar, furniture and an upgraded kitchen, the article says.

"Just say the 'Mick Jagger' at @ticktockdinernj and they already know!"

