This NJ Hospital Is Getting $2 Billion Expansion

A major $2 billion expansion to Cooper University Hospital was announced Monday, Sept. 19 in Camden.

Gov. Phil Murphy and former Gov. Chris Christie were among the prominent officials at a ceremony welcoming the new venture that will take a decade to complete, hospital officials said.

The new investment – the largest in Camden County’s history – will dramatically expand the academic health system’s Camden campus to meet the current and future projected demand at Cooper University Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

The $2 billion expansion will add three new clinical towers and 100 new private rooms. With the addition of new rooms, the hospital will have 745 total beds. Construction is expected to begin as soon as next year.

