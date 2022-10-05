This New Bergen County Bake Shop Has Layers

This new Bergen County bakery has layers.

Guzzo's BakeHouse, coming to Haworth, is run by head chef Ralph Guzzo, who followed in his father's footsteps in the culinary arts when he was just 15.

The bakery might be best known for its 7-layer doughnut, rolled out years ago in Staten Island. The bakery upgraded its layered products to crumb cake, cupcakes and more.

Guzzo's touts itself for its invention of the Cragel, a hybrid between a croissant and a bagel.

Guzzo formerly owned Belli Baci Bakery on Staten Island and Delizioso Bakery+Kitchen in Princeton, BoozyBurbs reports.

Indoor and outdoor seating will be available when the bakery opens sometime this summer, BoozyBurbs says.

Guzzo's BakeHouse, 149 Terrace St., Haworth.

