This Is Your Guide To The Best Pizza In Morristown

Halfway through a day of shopping or a night of partying in Morristown, a slice of pizza (or several) will certainly keep you going.

Here is your guide to the highest-rated pizzerias in the area, according to Yelp.

Some are old-school institutions and others are brand-new. Customers are raving about both.

6. The Godfather: This restaurant recently made headlines when Sylvester Stallone stopped by. Tons of toppings is the name of the game at The Godfather, in business since 1975. Specialties pies include "Five Kinds of Cheese," "Stuffed Sautéed Veggie," "Baked Ziti" and dessert pies. 10 Lafayette Ave.

Dessert pie (fruit and Nutella) from The Godfather.

5. Verrilli's Bakery: An institution since 1898, Verrilli's is known for more than just its pizza: Doughnuts, fresh bread, breakfast sandwiches and more. And luckily, you can take home a pizza kit including Verrilli's ingredients for a taste of New Jersey pizza anywhere you go. 3 Martin Luther King Ave.

4. Millie's Old World Meatballs & Pizza: Specializing in Neapolitan pizza and meatballs, Millie's was inspired by Totonno's -- the legendary Coney Island pizzeria. The coal oven can turn out a pie in five minutes, but if you're looking to try an authentic Neapolitan pie (Margherita!) out of the hand-built oven, you'll wait only 90 seconds. 60 South St.

Arugula pie from Millie's

3. Morris Pizzeria: If you like a thin crust and lots of cheese, this is your spot. Some customers say they've been coming here for decades and, despite it being old, Morris Pizzeria keeps things fresh. Try any vegetable-topped pizza. 78 Morris St.

2. Pomodoro Pizza : A family-owned restaurant across from the train station, Pomodoro's food will take you on a trip down memory lane right back to mama's Italian kitchen, its website promises. Pizza slice doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the restaurant's menu, but customers say you can't go wrong with a slice of Grandma's pie. 125 Morris St.

A pie from Pomodoro Pizzeria

1 . Fiamma Wood Fired Pizza: This is the eatery's third and newest location in New Jersey, but some customers say it's the best. Right on the Morristown Greene, get an individual pie or a large for the table. BYOB and bring a group. 47 S Park Pl.

Fiamma Wood Fired Pizza tomato pie.

