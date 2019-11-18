This Is Your Guide To The Best Delis In Hoboken

Blimpie had some stiff competition in the 1960s when it opened its first-ever sub shop on Washington Street in Hoboken.

Local delis, however, had been stuffing fresh mozzarella and prosciutto on warm Italian bread for decades already.

Unsurprisingly, Blimpie's original Hoboken storefront has shuttered... but most of the long-frequented delis are still kicking.

Here are some of the most popular delis in Hoboken.

The famous roast beef, mozzarella and gravy from Fiore's.

Fiore Deli: The unmistakable Adams Street deli has become a Hoboken institution. The Fiore family ran nearly a dozen cheese shops in the New York City area, their "muzz" recipe launching them into success. NBC's "30 Rock" made Fiore's specialty roast beef sandwich (and its accompanying dipping gravy) the focus of an episode. But Fiore's doesn't need pop culture to keep it thriving -- customers who came to the deli as kids and now bring their grand-kids can hold that responsibility alone. Happily. 414 Adams St.

An M & P Biancamano classic piled high.

M & P Biancamano: Where do you go for the best mozzarella in the U.S? M & P Biancamano, which has earned countless awards and accolades for its in-house cheese. The deli won the People’s Choice award at the 2013 Mutz Fest (years later, too). That's largely thanks to owner Peter Biancamano, who's been the sole-stretcher of the muzz for more than three decades. Food writer Josh Cohen said at first he was skeptical about crossing into New Jersey from New York City for mozzarella, because who could do it better than anyone on Arthur Avenue? And of the six Hoboken delis whose mozzarella he tasted on the trip, Cohen crowned M & P's the winner -- by a long stretch. 1116 Washington St

Vito's Italian Deli

Vito's Italian Deli: Vito's takes a unique approach to mozzarella: They smoke it. The award-winning deli is owned by Vito himself, who started working as a deli clerk when he was 14 years old. He opened his own deli in his very own neighborhood on 1986, and continues to pass down the tricks of the trade alongside business partner, Freddy. 806 Washington St.

Prosciutto, mozzarella, long horn hot peppers, fig-infused balsamic glaze from Losurdo's

Losurdo's Italian Bakery: Ever wonder what Hoboken's earliest years were like? Walk inside the unsuspecting 2nd Street deli and you'll have your answer. Owners Danny and Nicola Losurdo emigrated to the U.S. in 1971, from Altamura Bari, Italy -- a town known world-wide for its focaccia bread. Losurdo's will make your favorite deli sandwiches, but its pizzas, hot entrees and Sfoigatelle are customer favorites, too. 410 2nd St.

A catering job at Luca Brasi's.

Luca Brasi's Deli: Having opened in 2005, Luca's is relatively new to the area. But some locals are calling it a Hoboken staple already. Specialty sandwiches include the Big Petey Sub (turkey, fresh mozzarella roasted peppers and arugula), Big Paulie Sub (prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes) and the Fuggeda Boutit Italian Super Sub (ham, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers). 100 Park Ave.

Lisa's Liquor and Italian Deli

Lisa's Deli: Italian immigrants Pietro and Caterino Lisa opened up their deli at the corner of 9th Street and Park avenue after arriving in the U.S. in 1971. Mama worked the kitchen and papa worked the counter. Now part of the "Hoboken Tour," they're sharing hot and cold sandwiches and fresh muzz every Saturday morning. Customers say service is fast and there's no skimping on the cheese. 901 Park Ave.

The Zarillo from Frankie and Ava's.

Frankie & Avas: Owner Frank DiGiacomo uses the same recipes he learned growing up in his grandmothers' and mother's kitchens. Although he studied film production in college (where he also met his wife), DiGiacomo ultimately followed his passion into the food industry. In 2004, he opened Frank Anthony's Gourmet Italian in his hometown of Verona but he's been a fabric of Hoboken's community since 1996. He named the deli after his two children, Frankie Jr. and Ava, happily serving up some of the best chicken parm sandwiches around, customers say. 208 Washington St.

