These North Jersey Restaurants Shuttered Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, prompting several more North Jersey eateries to close.

Here are some of the most recent closures, according to a recent report by NorthJersey.com.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Chan's Dragon Inn in Ridgefield was listed for sale in August and had previously been favorited by locals for decades.

Devastating news. I will miss you Chan’s. Thank you for the amazing memories.💔 feel free to share your memories. 😞 Posted by David Nicoll on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Flapjax in Wallington closed in the late summer or early fall.

Italian Time Pizza in Waldwick is listed as permanently closed on Google.

Jackson Hole in Englewood closed sometime over the summer. The popular diner and burger joint opened in the early 1970s, and has other locations across New York City. It is not clear if Jackson Hole will be reopening.

Lorenzo's in Woodland Park closed Nov. 17 after 35 years in business.

Montclair Social Club, located at the former site of Rascals Comedy Club, closed last month.

Dear Friends, With great sadness, the time has come, too soon, for Montclair Social Club to announce that it has... Posted by Montclair Social Club on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Mount Fuji Steakhouse, Hasbrouck Heights: It is not clear when this Route 17 restaurant shuttered, but it's listed as permanently closed on Google.

Phobu in Fort Lee closed Nov. 30, but will be reopening under a new name with a new concept, owners said.

KBF. Kimchi Bulgogi Fries. Perfect marriage of salty, sweet and bitter! #phobu #kimchibulgogifries #havewithbeer #kimchi #fusionfries Posted by Phobu on Sunday, May 13, 2018

Section 201 in New Milford closed in August. The River Road establishment was run by Joey DeMiglio, 24, and his father, Anthony DeMiglio. Section 201 took over when Jersey Boys closed.

South House in Jersey City closed after 5 years on Newark Avenue.

Township Fountain in Saddle Brook closed after more than 30 years in business.

