These Forever 21 Stores In New Jersey Could Close

Six Forever 21 stores could close in New Jersey, according to a list released days after the fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy.

The retailer on Tuesday released a list of nearly 180 locations that could close as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

These are the stores that could close:

Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Space #2111,

Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover

Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill

Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills

Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick

Forever 21 said it will remain in many of the major markets in the country.

