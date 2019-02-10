Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Milford Driver Charged In Fatal North Bergen Crash
Business

These Forever 21 Stores In New Jersey Could Close

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Forever 21 could close six stores in New Jersey.
Forever 21 could close six stores in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Flickr Mike Mozart

Six Forever 21 stores could close in New Jersey, according to a list released days after the fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy.

The retailer on Tuesday released a list of nearly 180 locations that could close as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

These are the stores that could close:

  • Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Space #2111,
  • Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
  • Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover
  • Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill
  • Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills
  • Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick

Forever 21 said it will remain in many of the major markets in the country.

Click here for more from CNBC .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.