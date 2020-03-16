These Bergen County Restaurants Have Special Family Deals

Takeout and delivery are your options when it comes to New Jersey restaurants for the next several weeks.

Many places are offering special deals as the state works to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here are some local businesses offering special deals who you can support during this time (email clevine@dailyvoice.com with restaurant tips).

Tommy Fox's, Bergenfield: St. Patty's Day dinner for four ($35 or $45), includes corned beef, bacon cheeseburgers, fries, Irish lamb stew, chicken pot pie, fish & chips.

Uncle Louie's Pizza, Montvale & Franklin Lakes: Offering two large cheese pies for $21.95, and 15 percent off of any to-go trays of more than $100. At Franklin Lakes location only get a $50 gift card for $40.

Frontier Deli, Hackensack: Say "community sandwich" and get 20 percent off all sandwiches or meal. Any bread left over after 7 p.m. will be given out for free to those in need, and if you are a family with kids and you relied on the School Lunch program for nutrition for your children, please email Frontier Deli for a meal for your child, for free.

Segovia Tavern, Oakland: Guests get free order of filet mignon or empanadas for every online order of $50 or more through March 20, and 30% gift card for future use.

Segovia, Little Ferry & Moonachie: Offering $25 gift certificates for every $100 spent on take out or pick up.

Steve's Burgers, Garfield : Offering anyone who needs a free lunch, just call and ask for a "cheeseburger special with love" or "hot dog special with love."

Giovanni's Bicycle Club, Englewood: Free large pizza with delivery orders of $25 or more, delivering from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Use code FREEPIZZA for online orders or say "free pizza" when you call.

Oiso BBQ Pit, Fort Lee: Offering 15 percent off online orders with code OISO15

Sol, Woodcliff Lake: Offering 10 percent discount on takeout.

Iachetti's, Glen Rock: Family of four deals for $50. Monday night's is baked bread (potato, cheese and onion fritters with chipotle aioli), caesar or mixed green salad, penne vodka or cavatelli with broccoli, garlic and oil, BBQ chicken OR pan seared salmon OR pepper steak, with three grain rice pilaf, today's veggie and chocolate chip cookies.

New House of Pizza, Hackensack: Large cheese pie delivered to Hackensack residents for $10 (launched as an effort to help parents whose kids won't be getting school lunches, but in effect for the rest of the year).

This is a developing story. Email clevine@dailyvoice.com if you know of any local businesses with specials.

