These Are American Dream Parking Rates

American Dream shoppers are going to have to open their wallets just to get into the mall.

Set to open this Friday in East Rutherford, American Dream is charging customers for parking.

Keep scrolling for the rates.

Regular Parking Rates

0 – 29 min Free

30 min - 3 hours $3

Up to 4:59 hours/min $4

Up to 6:59 hours/min $5

Up to 7:59 hours/min $6

8:00+ hours $24 (Maximum all day rate applies)

Valet $10 - (standard parking fees apply). During events at MetLife Stadium, event parking rates are in effect.. Validation available on Event Day parking with the purchase of a Nickelodeon Universe ticket. Overnight parking is not permitted.

American Dream Hours

Opening Weekend (Oct. 25 to 27)

Friday 10am – 6pm

Saturday - Sunday 9am – 10pm

Regular Hours

Monday – Thursday 9am – 10pm

Friday – Sunday 9am – 1am

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.