The Humble Toast, Cucina Di Nava Under New Ownership Amid Founder's Sex Assault Investigation

Cecilia Levine
The Humble Toast
The Humble Toast Photo Credit: The Humble Toast Facebook photo

The Humble Toast and La Cucina di Nava remain open under new ownership, as their founder Shalom "Sal" Yehudiel remains at the center of a teen sex assault investigation.

The kosher Teaneck restaurants' new owners entered into a contract with the Rabbinical Council of Bergen County (RCBC), the RCBC said, urging the community to support local businesses.

Following Yehudiel's arrest, the RCBC announced it would be ending contracts with his restaurants.

The 40-year-old Surfside, FL chef criminally charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 16 years old, sexual assault of a victim 16-17 and child endangerment remains free pending trial.

The RCBC told the Jewish Link that Yehudiel would have no affiliation or involvement with the restaurants.

