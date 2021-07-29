'The Fireplace' Closing After 65 Years

Bergen County burger icon "The Fireplace" is closing Friday, July 30 after 65 years in business.

The Route 17 north establishment made the announcement Thursday on social media.

"Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant," the Facebook post reads.

"We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you."

The Fireplace was opened by Navy vet turned FBI agent Frank Reilly in 1956. It briefly closed in Summer 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers lamented the news on Facebook and even begged the owners to reverse their decision.

"My family is so sad to hear this," one person wrote. "We have dined at The Fireplace on many a Friday evening over many years.

"The Fireplace is a Bergen County institution and will be sorely missed by so many. Is there any way, you could reconsider your closing?"

"This restaurant holds such special memories for me," another said.

"This is where my dad loved to go, he would take me there after my doc visits and he used to bring my sons there. So, so sad. Thank you for all your wonderful years service. We will miss your pickles."

The Fireplace will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.

