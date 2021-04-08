Tequila Bar + Taqueria Coming To Clifton

Contact Us
Tio Taco will open Thursday, Aug. 5, at Route 3's Promenade Shops.
Tio Taco will open Thursday, Aug. 5, at Route 3's Promenade Shops. Photo Credit: @gato.eats.alot Instagram

A taqueria with two other New Jersey locations is making its way to Clifton.

The menu features appetizers such as nachos, empanadas, ceviche and jalapeno cornbread ranging from $5 to $12.

Tacos are between $5 and $6, with burritos, chimichangas burgers and more entrees to choose from for $16 or less. 

Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with drinks and apps less than $10.

