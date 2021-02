Popular salad spot Sweetgreen will be opening a Hackensack location, BoozyBurbs reports.

Sweetgreen has an entirely customizable menu of salads, warm bowls, sides and seasonal items.

The new store will be replacing the Smashburger that closed at The Shops at Riverside on Hackensack Avenue.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Sweet Green, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

