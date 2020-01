Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is making its New Jersey debut in Jersey City.

The chain will open at 90 Hudson St., NJ.com reports

Sweetgreen, which serves locally-sourced salads and other seasonal healthy cuisine, is described as the “Starbucks of salads” with an estimated value of $1.6B.

The chain was founded in 2007 and has more than 75 locations throughout the U.S.

No word yet on an opening date.

