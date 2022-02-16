Suspect Hospitalized Following Burglary At ‘Nuisance’ Motel In Morris County: Police

A man accused of burglarizing a Morris County motel that was previously cited for excessive calls to police was later hospitalized for evaluation, authorities said.

Tyler Herrick, 25, was identified as the suspect in a burglary at a motel room at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover on Wednesday, Feb. 2, police Chief Loock said in a Tuesday release.

Herrick, of Morristown, was arrested a short time later as officers found him roaming the halls.

Herrick was charged with burglary, trespassing, theft of movable property, receiving stolen property, under the influence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to make proper disposal of CDS, and criminal attempt at burglary.

Meanwhile, the Red Carpet Inn was cited as a “nuisance property” in August 2020 after police responded to 30 calls in less than 60 days, DailyVoice.com reported.

Herrick was taken to a nearby hospital for a follow-up evaluation and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.