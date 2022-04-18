Contact Us
Business

Sushi, Ramen Spot That Dusts Gold Flakes Onto Soup Opens In West Orange

Cecilia Levine
Gold flakes
Gold flakes Photo Credit: SushiHue Pixabay

A new Japanese restaurant that prides itself on a "golden" experience has opened in West Orange.

Kinya Ramen Sushi Bar is located in the same strip mall as the AMC theater on Prospect Avenue.

Kinya, which translates to gold, says its specialty dish is the Golden Kinya Ramen, which is topped with real gold flakes. Gold flakes are also mixed right into the cocktails.

"An elegant touch that ties into our name and mission," the restaurant's website says. "To give our foodies a glowing and Golden evening."

The menu boasts traditional appetizers like gyoza, spring rolls and tempura; a variety of ramen soup for around $15 a bowl; sushi rolls or a la carte; cocktails; sake and more.

Kinya Ramen Sushi Bar, 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange

