Subaru Recalling 272K SUVs Due To Potential Fire Hazard

Hundreds of thousands of Subaru SUVs are the latest vehicles subject to a nationwide recall due to the potential they could unexpectedly catch fire.

The auto giant announced a recall of 271,694 Subaru Ascent SUVs with produced in the 2019 through 2022 model years due to a faulty electrical grounding bolt that may have been improperly fastened, according to the company.

Owners of those vehicles subject to the recall are being advised to park the SUVs outside and away from garages or other structures. They should also not be left unattended with the engine running.

According to the company, the electrical grounding bolt connected to the SUV's cabin heating system may have been improperly fastened. The problem can then result in the grounding terminal and surrounding parts melting.

“That increases the risk of fire when the vehicle’s PTC heater, or positive temperature coefficient heater, is on. The PTC heater is part of a backup heating system that operates until the engine is warmed enough to heat the passenger cabin.”

Any Subaru drivers who notice smoke or odors coming from the vehicle’s dashboard or footwell area while driving, they've been advised to immediately pull over the SUV, turn off the vehicle and alert Subaru Roadside Assistance.

Officials noted that there have been no known injures or crashes that happened as a result of the issue that led to the recall. The fix will involve Subaru dealers inspecting the parts, and replacing the ground bolt, wire, and connectors if it is required.

The company said it will contact owners of vehicles subject to the recall in the next 60 days.

