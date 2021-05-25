Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Street Fairs To Storefront: Family Opens 'All Surf No Turf' In Clifton

Cecilia Levine
All Surf No Turf
All Surf No Turf Photo Credit: All Surf No Turf Instagram

A new seafood restaurant that became popular at local street fairs is coming to Clifton.

"All Surf No Turf" will be opening its first brick and mortar store on Clifton Avenue, as first reported by BoozyBurbs.

Owners Antonia and Christian Membreno launched the seafood business in July 2017.

"We are passionate about cooking with real flavors, and we are testing the traditional bounders and recreating new traditional dishes," the write on the All Surf No Turf website. 

Menu items include a variety of shrimp, empanadas, salads, soups, grill items, lobster sliders, crab cakes and more.

All Surf No Turf, 752 Clifton Ave., Clifon.

