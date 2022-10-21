Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Bergen County Store

Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood.

Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.

Ridgewood Mayor Susan Knudsen attended the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21.

“We’re excited to share our newly remodeled store with our local shoppers,” said Chris Tahmoosh, Store Manager of Stop & Shop Ridgewood. “We’ve added more of what our customers want and upgrades they need to get their shopping done faster and get back to what matters most.”

The store will continue to celebrate its re-opening with various giveaways, free samples, and kid-friendly activities through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Follow the Franklin Avenue store’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Stop & Shop, 175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

