Sticky's Finger Joint Opening 4th NJ Location

Sticky's Finger joint is opening its fourth New Jersey location.

The latest shop will be replacing Cluck-U in Hoboken, as reported by Hoboken Girl.

Sticky's has other locations in Paramus (Bergen Town Center), Bridgewater and Union.

The gourmet chicken finger restaurant was launched in 2012 by childhood friends Jon Sherman and Paul Abrahamian in New York City.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Sticky's Finger Joint, 112 Washington St., Hoboken

