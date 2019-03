A new Starbucks has opened in Rochelle Park.

The coffee shop has a drive-thru and is located on Route 17 North (next to The Tile Shop and Longhorn Steakhouse).

Hours are:

Monday to Thursday 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Sunday 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Starbucks: 160 NJ-17 Northbound, Rochelle Park; (201) 845-5550

