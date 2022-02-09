Contact Us
Speakeasy, Restaurant Heading To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
The Roosevelt
The Roosevelt Photo Credit: The Roosevelt Facebook

Bergen County is getting a new restaurant and speakeasy.

The Roosevelt will be moving into the space formerly home to  Taos Restaurant, on Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford, according to its Facebook page.

The restaurant is designed to look just like a speakeasy, with brushed, gold chandeliers in the saloon, pendant lights, and deco wallpaper to reflect the style of the Prohibition Era.

No word yet on an opening date.

The Roosevelt, 356 Paterson Ave., East Rutherford.

