South Jersey Police To Gym-Goers: 'Have A Good Day,' As Members Defy Coronavirus Shutdown

A gym in South Jersey reopened for business Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to multiple news reports.

This video posted on Facebook shows police warning patrons of Atilis Gym in Camden County that "Formally, you are all in violation of the executive order. On that note, have a good day. Everybody be safe."

Gym members erupted into cheers, chanting "USA, USA."

On a related note, this Facebook group is calling for June 1 openings of all private gyms and fitness centers statewide:

People began gathering outside the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr before sunrise on Monday. The owners have said the decision to resume operations at the members-only facility was not about profits, but a question of Constitutional rights.

Shortly before the 8 a.m. opening a police officer told those crowded on the sidewalk in front of the gym, "We planned for the worst and hoped for the best, and it seems like that's what we have out here today."

Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym, unlocked the doors to allow a limited number of members to use the facility as police cars circled the strip mall parking lot and set up traffic cones. Members were checked for temperatures as they entered. Smith said they will limit capacity to 20% or about 44 people at a time.

"We truly believe that if we don't do this, in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens," co-owner Frank Trumbetti said in a video posted on the gym's Facebook page.

The crowd sang the National Anthem multiple times and yelled “reopen New Jersey now,” “all business is essential,” "USA, USA," and “Trump 2020." A handful of those gathered, including law enforcement officers, wore face coverings, but the vast majority had no masks and were tightly clustered together on the parking area in front of the gym.

Smith said he rearranged the gym equipment to provide more social distancing and the staff would be stepping up cleaning efforts.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered fitness centers, movie theaters and casinos closed on March 16 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gym posted a warning from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office that anyone who patronizes a business in violation of the executive order could face a disorderly persons charge.

