South Jersey Burger Joint Shutters Six Months After Opening

Cecilia Levine
BurgerFi in Poughkeepsie is so proud of its all-natural foods and grass-fed beef that it literally brands its burger buns with its name. Photo Credit: Skip Pearlman

A South Jersey burger spot has closed its doors just six months after opening.

BurgerFi opened at the Ellisburg Shopping Center in September 2022, but as of March 2023, it was out of business. 

The franchise owner cited construction delays and a high rent among the reasons for closing in the Courier Post.

This location appeared to have been BurgerFi's only New Jersey location, the next-nearest one being in Philadelphia.

