SOLD: Momma's Kitchen In Montvale Under New Ownership

Momma's Kitchen in Montvale has been sold.

The Italian eatery announced its W. Grand Avenue location had closed on Facebook Friday.

Momma's replaced 15 Grand Bistro when it opened in 2014.

It is not yet clear if the new owners will open an entirely new restaurant or if operations will continue under the name "Momma's Kitchen."

"It has been a pleasure serving all of you, the town of Montvale and the surrounding communities," the post says.

"Thank you for all the support over the last 6 years. It has been great meeting and getting to know so many wonderful customers, friends & employees."

All gift cards will be honored.

