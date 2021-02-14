Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

SOLD: Momma's Kitchen In Montvale Under New Ownership

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Momma's Kitchen
Momma's Kitchen Photo Credit: Google Maps

Momma's Kitchen in Montvale has been sold.

The Italian eatery announced its W. Grand Avenue location had closed on Facebook Friday.

Momma's replaced 15 Grand Bistro when it opened in 2014.

It is not yet clear if the new owners will open an entirely new restaurant or if operations will continue under the name "Momma's Kitchen."

"It has been a pleasure serving all of you, the town of Montvale and the surrounding communities," the post says.

"Thank you for all the support over the last 6 years. It has been great meeting and getting to know so many wonderful customers, friends & employees."

All gift cards will be honored.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.