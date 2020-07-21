Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
SoJo Spa Reopening With These Restrictions

Cecilia Levine
SoJo Spa Club's crown jewel: The eighth-level infinity pool.
SoJo Spa Club's crown jewel: The eighth-level infinity pool. Photo Credit: Bella Guerriero

SoJo Spa Club is reopening next month after four months of being closed to COVID-19.

The Edgewater spa -- whose crown jewel is its infinity pool on the eighth level -- will be open with new restrictions Aug. 4. 

Capacity has been reduced to 25 percent or less, and reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Spots can be reserved online. Weekdays are $75 a person for the day and weekends are $85.

Late arrivals may result in reservation forfeiture, and walk-ins will be limited.

Saunas and therapy rooms are temporarily closed but all pools, showers, baths, bath houses, co-working space, 5th floor stone beds and acupressure massage services (with reservations) are open. Food halls will also be open with outdoor seating.

Guests must bring their own face coverings, towels, clean, rubber-soled sandals, swimsuit, and ID.

Click here for more on cleaning procedures and frequently asked questions.

SoJo Spa Club, 660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, 201-313 - 7200

