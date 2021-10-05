'Smorgasburg' Coming To Harborside In Jersey City

Popular New York City food festival Smorgasburg is opening its first location in Jersey City.

The open-air food market -- billed as the biggest in America -- is coming to the newly-transformed Harborside campus on Saturday, May 29, Mack-Cali said in a news release Monday.

Smorgasburg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday through October.

Smorgasburg attracts tens of thousands of visitors each weekend to its other locations, and the Harborside location is expected to be a strong draw to the community, Mack-Cali said.

The market will host nearly 30 vendors, who have not yet been announced, according to BoozyBurbs.

Click here for the full Mack-Cali release on the Harborside development.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.