Business

Smashburger Closes 2 Locations In North, Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Smashburger in Toms River
Smashburger in Toms River Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of New Jersey Smashburger restaurants have closed

The burger joint shuttered its restaurants in Hackensack and Toms River last month.

The Hackensack store was located at the Shops at Riverside, while the Toms River store was in the shopping plaza at 2 Route 37.

A company spokesperson told NJ.com the locations closed to "strengthen our position as a leading better burger restaurant."

Smashburger currently has 25 New Jersey restaurants, its website says.

