A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County.

Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more.

Drake & Malone, 37E Broadway, Hackensack.

