Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Speeding Route 23 Jeep Flies Into Driver's Side Of Wayne Officer's Police Cruiser: Authorities
Business

Shuttered Paramus Barnes & Noble To Reopen In Former Toys R Us Store

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Barnes & Noble Paramus
Barnes & Noble Paramus Photo Credit: Barnes & Noble Paramus Facebook

The shuttered Paramus Barnes & Noble is coming back to life.

The treasured book store will be replacing Big Lots! on Route 17 northbound, which is set to close in May, store associates tell Daily Voice. The space was formerly home to Toys 'R' Us. 

"While we are sad to leave this location, we are excited for our next chapter," the store said.

Barnes & Noble of Paramus broke hearts last January when it announced it would be closing.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.