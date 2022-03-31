Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 4X Dating App Serial Killer Charged With Murder Of NJ Teen Girl Found Dead In Carriage House
Business

Shake Shack Expands NJ Footprint

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Shake Shack is opening another New Jersey store.
Shake Shack is opening another New Jersey store. Photo Credit: Shake Shack photo

Shake Shack is expanding its New Jersey footprint.

The burger and shake chain intends to open in the Newport Centre on the Jersey waterfront, which is also the largest mall in Hudson County, JerseyDigs reports.

Shake Shack plans to open its location on a third-floor food hall between Burger King and Chick-fil-A. The exact opening date was not immediately known.

Shake Shack's other Hudson County location is on Washington Street in Hoboken.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.