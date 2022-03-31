Shake Shack Expands NJ Footprint

Shake Shack is expanding its New Jersey footprint.

The burger and shake chain intends to open in the Newport Centre on the Jersey waterfront, which is also the largest mall in Hudson County, JerseyDigs reports.

Shake Shack plans to open its location on a third-floor food hall between Burger King and Chick-fil-A. The exact opening date was not immediately known.

Shake Shack's other Hudson County location is on Washington Street in Hoboken.

