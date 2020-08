Popular salad chain Sweetgreen has opened its first New Jersey location.

The 2,900-square-foot space is located on Hudson Street in Jersey City -- a stone's throw from the waterfront.

Equipped with an outdoor patio, Sweetgreen has an entirely customizable menu of salads, warm bowls, sides and seasonal items.

Sweetgreen, 90 Hudson St., Jersey City

