A popular salad chain is expanding to Route 17 in Bergen County, according to a report by NJBIZ.

Just Salad is expected to open at 370 Route 17., Suite 3 in Paramus, sometime in the second quarter of the year, the outlet says citing a company spokesperson.

Just Salad has other locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, Pompton Plains and Totowa.

