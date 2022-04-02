Safe With $30K-$40K Cash, Blank Checks Stolen From North Jersey Convenience Store

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the theft of a safe containing $30,000 to $40,000 cash from a North Jersey gas station earlier this week.

The burglary occurred at the Morris Plains Liberty Gas & Convenience store at 1799 Rt. 10 East between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

Officers responding to the burglary confirmed the theft of the safe, which also contained blank business checks.

A second safe from inside the store had been moved to the back exit but was not taken, Gannon said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle — pictured above — at the store at 3:30 a.m. and leaving with the proceeds, authorities said.

The vehicle is believed to have traveled east on Route 10 before turning right onto South Jefferson Road in Hanover Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers or call 973-COP-CALL.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.