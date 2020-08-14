Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

Rutt's Hut In Clifton Named Best Hot Dog In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The "rippers" at Rutt's Hut in Clifton are deep fried until their skins split and crack.
The "rippers" at Rutt's Hut in Clifton are deep fried until their skins split and crack. Photo Credit: Facebook

North Jersey residents don't have to go far for the best hot dog in the U.S.

The ever-popular Ripper from the River Road eatery eatery was named the cream of the crop by food website the Daily Meal.

"This iconic wiener starts as a normal hot dog that is then deep-fried, causing the crispy casing to split," the website said. 

"But the key to this dish's success is in the sauce — or relish, to be exact. Rutt’s Hut has a secret recipe for the garnish, which includes a mixture of mustard and spices."

The original Rutt's Hut stand opened in 1928 and quickly gained popularity for their crunchy, deep-fried dogs that rip apart while you eat them -- hence, the name.

"The relish is just as famous as the hot dogs," its website says, "made with a secret blend of mustard and spices."

Rutt's Hut was also named one of the greatest old-school restaurants in America by the same website.

The eatery has been featured on numerous Food Network shows and the Travel Channel's "Deep-Fried Paradise." It's been listed in the book "1,000 Places to See in the USA and Canada Before You Die."

Rutt's Hut is open at 417 River Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for delivery and pickup orders only.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.