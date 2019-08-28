Route 4 Chakra Restaurant Owners Lament Closing, Celebrate Closter Brasserie Opening

Chakra Restaurant in Paramus will serve its last meals on Saturday.

Chef Thomas Ciszak owned the Route 4 westbound restaurant with his wife Evelyn.

The pair lamented Chakra's closing while celebrating the opening of Brasserie Mémère in Closter, which will have a liquor license.

"I wanted to thank my team one more time for the many years of dedication to great food and genuine hospitality," Thomas Ciszak said on Facebook. "Chakra could not have been this successful without you!

"I also like to thank all of our guests for your loyal patronage over the last 15 years. With so many great choices, I’m honored that you chose consistently Chakra as your Dining destination."

The couple also owns Blue Morel in Morristown and is looking at a fall opening for Brasserie Mémère in Closter Plaza.

