Rooftop Opens At Felina In Ridgewood

The rooftop has opened at Felina in Ridgewood after nearly 3.5 years.

La Terrazza has its own food and drinks menu and is located on top of the Italian restaurant on East Ridgewood Avenue, initially run by four-star chef Anthony Bucco.

Bucco left the restaurant during COVID-19, at which point Flavia Amaral and chef Carlos Valdez, both of Let's Meat in River Vale, took over.

La Terrazza seats 85 guests, has a kitchen with a pizza oven, rosé bar, cocktails, and can be transformed into an event space.

Felina/Terrazza, 54 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood.

