Clifton is getting a brand new pizzeria.

Roma Coffee Bar & Pizzeria is coming to Clifton Avenue.

The grand opening will be on Saturday, July 10 at 6 p.m.

Based on its Facebook page, the restaurant will be offering decadent Italian desserts, coffee, pizza pasta and more.

soon you will enjoy all of this and much MORE❤️ Posted by Roma Coffee Bar & Pizzeria on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Roma Coffee Bar & Pizzeria, 312 Clifton Ave., Clifton.

