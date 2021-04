A new rolled ice cream shop has opened in Garfield.

GeeRollz offers nine signature flavors and one build-your-own option, each for $5.95.

Signature flavors include strawberry shortcake, monkey business, pina colada, birthday cake, cookies & cream, chocaholic, mint chocolate chip, very berry and smores.

GeeRollz, 59 Passaic St., Garfield.

