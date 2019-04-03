Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Business

Rock Climbing Gym Coming To Hackensack

Cecilia Levine
A new rock climbing gym will soon be coming to Hackensack, city officials announced. Photo Credit: David Sims
Rock gym coming to Hackensack Photo Credit: David Sims

A new rock climbing gym will soon be coming to Hackensack, city officials announced.

The gym -- which appears as "Summit Climbing" in the renderings -- will be located at 77 River St., across from the Heritage Diner at the former bank space, Deputy Mayor David Sims said.

This will be the third rock climbing gym in Bergen County, the others being Gravity Vault in Upper Saddle River and High Exposure in Northvale.

No word yet on an opening date. Check back for more.

