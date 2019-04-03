Rock Climbing Gym Coming To Hackensack

A new rock climbing gym will soon be coming to Hackensack, city officials announced.

The gym -- which appears as "Summit Climbing" in the renderings -- will be located at 77 River St., across from the Heritage Diner at the former bank space, Deputy Mayor David Sims said.

This will be the third rock climbing gym in Bergen County, the others being Gravity Vault in Upper Saddle River and High Exposure in Northvale.

No word yet on an opening date. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.