'Rising Star Chef' Behind New Montclair Restaurant Pasta Ramen

An acclaimed chef who earned the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Award is behind a Japanese-style Italian ramen restaurant opening imminently in Montclair.

Originally launched as a pop-up, PastaRAMEN is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant at 6 S. Fullerton Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the business confirmed.

“We know you have all been waiting and we appreciate all the love and support,” reads the post.

The owner/chef behind the eatery is Robbie Felice, who who also owns Viaggio in Wayne and Osteria Crescendo in Westwood.

PastaRAMEN was influenced by Kabenoana, a 1950s Tokyo restaurant concept meaning “hole-in-the-wall” — but the cuisine as a whole is described as “Japanese-style Italian.”

"We wanted to give diners the chance to see the more casual side of Pasta Ramen but I think Pasta Ramen (the popup) is put on such a pedestal now that we have to create this same elegance that we had in the omakase," Felice told NorthJersey,com. “To have super elegant, chef-driven food, but have a fun experience — and that’s definitely what we’re trying to do.”

“Wafu Italian is the next big thing, and yes, it’s going to leave you speechless,” reads the website.

More than 2,800 reservations had been made within 24 hours of the eatery opening its books, another post said.

PastaRAMEN, 6 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

