Ridgewood's Felina Reopens For Outdoor Dining: Here's The Menu

Cecilia Levine
Felina has reopened for outdoor dining. Photo Credit: Felina Facebook photo

The long-awaited reopening of Felina in Ridgewood is here.

Helmed by renowned chef Anthony Bucco, the contemporary Italian restaurant has been closed for more than four months due to COVID-19.

The restaurant will open with a limited menu for outdoor dining on its sidewalk Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tables will also be available on Prospect Street Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The rooftop bar will be open by Labor Day, Bucco said.

The limited menu includes mini white pizzas with corn and cotija cheese; rigatoni with pork belly, amish chicken with arugula, skirt steak, a side of crispy potatoes, desserts of coco crumble, stone fruit costata, gelato and more.

Click here for the menu and click here to make a reservation.

