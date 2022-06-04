Revolving Sushi Bar Opening 2nd NJ Location

A Japanese restaurant known for its revolving sushi bar is opening a second New Jersey location.

Kura Sushi, in Fort Lee, announced it will soon be landing in Jersey City.

According to its website, the new digs will be located in Newport Tower on 525 Washington Blvd.

The innovative and tech interactive Japanese restaurant brands itself as "pioneers of the revolving sushi concept."

Its first restaurant was born in Japan in 1977. It has since expanded with more than 540 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

"Our philosophy of muten or 'nothing added' is an ongoing promise that our food is prepared using fresh, high-quality ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives and colorings," its website says.

Kura Sushi's original New Jersey location opened on Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee, in September 2020.

No word yet on a Jersey City opening date.

