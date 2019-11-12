Restaurant Openings, Closings In Bergen County

For every restaurant that closed, at least one more popped up in Bergen County and some surrounding towns.

Here are is the latest restaurant rundown in the area.

CLOSINGS:

Cousin Vinny's, Wood-Ridge: As previously reported by Daily Voice, the Italian family-style restaurant closed after just five months in business. No word yet on what's replacing it.

Cousin Vinny's officially shuttered Sunday, Dec. 1. Cecilia Levine

Kirker's Inn, Hawthorne: The German bar has been an institution in town for more than 50 years. It was sold in April to a new owner but he died almost immediately following the transaction, former owner Ginger Phiefer said. Blackjack Mulligans, with locations in Garfield and Secaucus , will be moving in.

OPENINGS:

Hudson Pot, Edgewater: A new Japanese hot pot restaurant is replacing the high-end Orama restaurant. Inside will be a formal eatery with Umacha -- a candy, dessert and bubble tea shop -- located outside. Sixty staff members are needed ahead of the February 2020 opening. 595 River Road, Edgewater.

Hudson Pot coming to Edgewater is owned by ShabuShabu and Sukiyaki, who have restaurants across Asia and the U.S. Photo courtesy of www.thepotusa.com. Hudson Pot website/ ShabuShabu and Sukiyaki

Lola's Tequila Haus, Carlstadt: This new bar and Mexican eatery is replacing Mr. G's on Paterson Plank Road. The owners reportedly own several other restaurants across New Jersey. Come for $2 tacos every Tuesday. Otherwise, sink into burritos, quesadillas, chips and guac, calamari, ceviche and so much more . 335 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt

Lola's Tequila Haus in Carlstadt. Lola's Tequila Haus

Fried calamari from Lola's Tequila Haus Lola's Tequila Haus

Bonchon Chicken, Lodi: This Korean fried chicken joint is finally open in the same complex as Rita's and Muscle Maker Grill on Essex Street. 184 Essex St., Lodi

Simply Stix, Hackensack: Replacing King Falafel on Main Street, this eatery is serving up authentic Greek street food. Individual pork, chicken or beef skewers are only $3 each. Sandwiches are $6 and platters are $10. Salads, dips, fries and pies also available. 163 Main St., Hackensack

Simply Stix in Hackensack. Photo by Impressionsigns Instagram Impressionsigns Instagram

Simply Stix in Hackensack is serving up Greek street food at the former location of King Falafel. Photo courtesy of Simply Stix. Simply Stix

Halal Boyz, Hackensack : A new platters-type restaurant is moving into 336 Main St., BoozyBurbs reports. The storefront is in the process of being renovated. No word yet on an opening date.

