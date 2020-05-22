Restaurant Openings: Bergen County Eateries Fire Up Grills Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless businesses closed, others remain steadfast in their commitment to opening.

These Bergen County eateries are firing up their grills.

For now, only takeout and delivery are available, although outdoor dining could be coming next for restaurants across the said -- should Gov. Phil Murphy allow it.

The Hearth Tavern, Garfield: American classics with an Italian twist, a bar fully-stocked with 21 bottles of wine and 12 types of beer on rotation. Ordering and bill-paying can be done through Hearth Tavern's mobile app, which shows diners the status of their live order. 791 Midland Ave., Garfield.

Poke Crew, Closter Plaza: Think burrito bowls, but sushi ingredients -- Englewood's poke spot opened its second location this week. 109 Vervalen St., Closter.

Cork & Keg, Emerson: The longtime liquor store will be replacing Marra’s Market at 89 Kinderkamack Road, BoozyBurbs reports. Brace yourself for a 15-door beer fridge and dozens of craft beers to choose from. The new location will allow customers to enter beer coolers and serve themselves, and opens June 1.

Jerusalem Express, Englewood : The DIY Kosher pizza joint is coming soon to 24 E Forest Ave. No further information available at this time.

Kebab Paradise, Teaneck: The halal chain with locations in Lake Hiwatha and Randolph has opened on Teaneck Road. Menu options include burgers, biryanis, kebabs, tacos and more. 1199 Teaneck Road.

Gyro Platters Kebab Paradise Teaneck

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.